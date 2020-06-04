The national airline of UAE, Etihad Airways will connect Abu Dhabi and 20 international cities. This will include cities in Europe, Asia and Australia effective from 10th June.

A statement by the airline on Thursday says, the new transfer services will make it possible for those travelling on the airline’s current network of special flights to connect easily through the UAE capital onwards to key global destinations.

Etihad recently launched links from Melbourne and Sydney to London Heathrow, allowing direct transfer connections to and from the UK capital via Abu Dhabi.

Throughout June, Etihad is continuing to operate a network of special flights from Abu Dhabi to previously announced destinations across its international network. Easy transfer connections via Abu Dhabi will now be available from Jakarta, Karachi, Kuala Lumpur, Manila, Melbourne, Seoul, Singapore, Sydney, and Tokyo to major cities across Europe including Amsterdam, Barcelona, Brussels, Dublin, Frankfurt, Geneva, London Heathrow, Madrid, Milan, Paris Charles de Gaulle, and Zurich.

Those wishing to book are advised to visit the ‘Transfer’ page on the Etihad Airways website to view their options, and to remain informed on the appropriate entry regulations at their end destination.

Etihad continues to follow UAE and international government, regulatory and health authority directives, and is playing its part in helping overcome the current pandemic.

