Elon Musk’s space company added 60 new Starlink satellites into the string. The company aims to set up a worldwide internet service from a network of such satellites.

The launch came less than a week after the rocket builder sent two NASA astronauts to the International Space Station on a Falcon 9 rocket in the last week.

“Successful deployment of 60 Starlink satellites confirmed,” SpaceX tweeted late on Wednesday.

SpaceX sent the new batch of Starlink satellites on a different reusable Falcon 9 rocket which became the first orbital class rocket booster to successfully launch and land five times.

This mission also marked the launch of the Starlink satellite equipped to test a new technique to reduce the brightness of satellites which have apparently disturbed the views of the astronomers scanning the galaxy for new discoveries.

“On this mission, we are launching the first Starlink satellite with a deployable visor to block sunlight from hitting the brightest spots of the spacecraft,” SpaceX said.

SpaceX’s ambitious project is to launch and operate its own network of broadband satellites, which will provide low-cost Internet to remote locations on a global level.

It has been nearly a year since SpaceX started launching these satellites.

