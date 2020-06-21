As per US president Donald Trump’s peace plan, Israel had announced the move to annex Palestinian territories which it occupies since 1967. This announcement invited sharp reactions from the Palestinian population and also from other international players.

Palestine’s Fatah movement is now considering to bring in a Constitution for the Country. A senior official of Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas’ Fatah Movement unveiled that Fatah considers declaring a Constituent Assembly to adopt a Palestinian constitution.

Mahmoud el-Aloul, deputy chairman of the movement told Xinhua on Saturday that the proposals are on the table for discussion depending on the Palestinian leadership of eliminating all bilateral agreements and understandings reached with Israel.

The Palestinian decision to end the bilateral agreements and understandings reached with Israel, besides severing security and economic cooperation, was made in response to the Israeli plan of annexing parts of the West Bank.

“Our position concerning these plans (Israel’s annexation plan) is strict and stable and we reject all of it,” el-Aloul said.

