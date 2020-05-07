In what could be the commencement of one of the biggest air evacuation missions by any country, the first Air India Express flight carrying 177 passengers from Abu Dhabi landed in Kochi, Kerala. The flight took off for Abu Dhabi from earlier in the day to bring back Indians stranded in the Gulf countries due to the Covid-19 induced lockdown.

Ambassador Pavan Kapoor and senior officials were present at Abu Dhabi airport to monitor the operations. He interacted with the passengers and wished them a happy journey. The Indian envoy ensured everything going on smoothly and present at the airport to see off the passengers.

Indian External Affairs Minister Dr. S. Jaishankar congratulated Indian envoys in the UAE for their team work’

“Good work Team @IndembAbuDhabi under @AmbKapoor and Team @cgidubai under CG Vipul,” said Dr Jaishankar in a tweet.

Hardeep Singh Puri, Civil Aviation Minister, in a tweet said the Mission Vande Bharat begins.

Mission Vande Bharat begins. First two flights bring home Indian citizens from the UAE. 177 passengers plus 4 infants reach Cochin from Abu Dhabi.

177 passengers plus 5 infants reach Kozhikode from Dubai. State govt will now arrange for their mandatory 14 day quarantine.

“I am very pleased that we are starting the evacuation of flights from the UAE to India today,” said Ambassador Pavan Kapoor. “This is a place where we have the largest Indian diaspora and therefore it’s quite appropriate that we start from here. We’ve been very lucky to have the support of the UAE government, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the Civil Aviation authorities, and also the department of health who are conducting tests here today before passengers board the flights.

“Even in India, it’s been whole of a government approach to this. We have our Ministry of Civil Aviation, Ministry of Health and Ministry of Home Affairs and also the Ministry of External Affairs, all worked together to make this start.

“We hope that this process carries on smoothly, both at the departure points and arrival points. We will be able to carry this on handling on to new destinations and places trying on the needs of more and more people who want to go back urgently.

Process of repatriation to begin today with those who are most in need. Thanks people for their support and patience. Also thanks Indian and UAE authorities for facilitating the repatriation of distressed Indians – Ambassador Pavan Kapoor

I” also should say it is the states who are receiving these people and it is depending on their capacity to receive them safely that we will be able to carry this process on.”

The Kochi airport has been under tight security since the morning and a mock drill was conducted in the afternoon to ensure that everything was in place as per the health protocols keeping in view the Covid-19 situation. As many as 2,000 plastic chairs have been put up at the airport premises and more than a dozen counters have been opened. All incoming baggage will be disinfected, before handing them over to the people.

Among those who have landed are 49 pregnant ladies and four kids. According to the protocol, all pregnant ladies and kids will be sent to their homes where they will be quarantined for 14 days. Those with underlying health issues will be moved to the hospitals for further treatment. The remaining will be moved to the corona care centres in their respective districts while anyone showing any Covid like symptoms would be taken to dedicated coronavirus hospitals in the city.

Flight to Kozhikode

Consul General Vipul supervised the operations in Dubai. Anwar Naha, former president of the Kerala Muslim Cultural Centre (KMCC) and volunteers were present at the airport to help the passengers.

There was a lucky passenger. Mr Ajith got the ticket at the last moment when one passenger was dropped out due to an immigration issue. Ajith was desperately trying for a ticket to reach Kerala to attend his mother’s final rites.

“I am very happy that the first flight from Dubai to India is going today,” said Vipul, the Consul General who was co-ordinating the repatriation activities in Dubai and Northern Emirates. “It is going from Dubai to Kozhikode with 177 passengers. Dubai authorities have set up very nice facilities for people to go through the IGG/IGM test before they clear for boarding.

Consul General Vipul at the Dubai airport overlooking the operation for sending back stranded and distressed citizens

“All the passengers are very happy that they are going back home. As all of us are having difficult times in this pandemic situation. But I am happy that now some flights for India are resuming. In this flight, we have 177 passengers, many of them are pregnant ladies, also lots of Indian workers who were in distress. We have elderly people and lots of medical cases, and also some of the stranded visitors who had come to meet family or for other purposes. It’s a mix of people we are trying to accommodate.

“I wish everyone all the good luck. We are doing all this in the good time as this is the month of Ramadan. And also today is Buddha Poornima. It’s auspicious occasion and I am happy that people are going back home.”