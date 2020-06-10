As of Wednesday morning, the overall number of COVID-19 cases rose to 72,44,108, while the death toll touched 4,11,260. The numbers were released by the Johns Hopkins University’s Center for Systems Science and Engineering (CSSE) in its latest update.

The US continues to be on top with 19,79,411 confirmed cases and deaths at 1,11,989, according to the CSSE.

In terms of cases, Brazil comes in the second place with 7,39,503 infections.

This was followed by Russia (4,84,630), the UK (2,90,581), India (2,76,583), Spain (2,41,966), Italy (2,35,561), Peru (1,99,696), France (1,91,523), Germany (1,86,506), Iran (1,75,927), Turkey (1,72,114), Chile (1,42,759), Mexico (1,24,301), Saudi Arabia (1,08,571), and Pakistan (1,08,317), the CSSE figures showed.

Regarding fatalities, the UK continues in the second position after the US with 40,968 COVID-19 deaths, which also accounts for the highest number of fatalities in Europe.

The other countries with over 10,000 deaths are Brazil (38,406), Italy (34,043), France (29,299), Spain (27,136) and Mexico (14,649).

