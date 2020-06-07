The total number of global coronavirus cases has surged to over 68 lakh. At the same time, death toll was nearing 4,00,000, according to the Johns Hopkins University.

India, with 2,46,622 cases overtook Spain in the tally table and is now the fifth most affected country in the world.

As of Sunday morning, the overall number of cases stood at 68,55,858, while the death toll increased to 3,98,321, the University’s Center for Systems Science and Engineering (CSSE) revealed in its latest update.

With 19,19,430 confirmed cases and 1,09,791 deaths, the US currently accounts for the highest number of infections and fatalities in the world, according to the CSSE.

In terms of cases, Brazil comes in the second place with 6,45,771 infections.

This was followed by Russia (4,58,102), the UK (2,86,294), India (2,46,622), Spain (2,41,310), Italy (2,34,801), Peru (1,91,758), France (1,90,759), Germany (1,85,450), Iran (1,69,156), Turkey (1,69,218), Chile (1,27,745) and Mexico (1,10,026), the CSSE figures showed.

Regarding fatalities, the UK continues in the second position after the US with 40,548 COVID-19 deaths, which also accounts for the highest fatalities in Europe.

The other countries with over 10,000 deaths are Brazil (35,026), Italy (33,846), France (29,145), Spain (27,135) and Mexico (13,170).

