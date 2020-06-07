More than 150 participants from universities and federal and local entities were engaged in the virtual “Tolerance Knights Forum”, organised by the Ministry of Tolerance under the theme “Hope and Action” to discuss their role in promoting the values of tolerance in light of the current challenges facing the world in areas of livelihood, education, health and workplace environment.

The participants also analysed the impact of the new reality for the individual, family and local communities and the positive role of the Tolerance Knights Forum in overcoming and beating the global COVID-19 pandemic.

The event was attended by Afra Al Sabri, Director-General of the Office of the Minister of Tolerance, and other ministry officials.

“Your participation underscores your commitment to serving the community and mankind at large and shows your pride in the UAE’s journey and its tolerance, coexistence, and common hope and action,” said Shiekh Nahyan in his welcome address. “The Ministry of Tolerance appreciates your abilities to shoulder responsibilities in serving your community. As an elite group of Emirati young men and women, you will achieve success and excellence for yourselves and the goals and objectives of your nation and country.”

“I also look forward to your proposals and initiatives in this field to face all challenges, which express your complete conviction that tolerance, coexistence and the promotion of noble human values can play a prominent role in facing pandemics and challenges. They can spread hope, the spirit of cooperation in facing this pandemic, counter misinformation about the virus, and strengthen the commitment to the principles of compassion, love, and fruitful relationships with everyone until God removes this pandemic from people everywhere,” he added.

His called on the Knights of Tolerance to make their initiatives a natural extension of the UAE’s efforts in facing the pandemic, including celebrating the efforts of doctors and healthcare workers, and pride in the efforts of the country’s leaders in spreading hope and positivity in society.

He wanted them to take pride in the keenness of His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, to spread confidence and tranquillity in the community and mobilise the efforts of all UAE citizens and residents, instilling the values of loyalty and national cohesion in facing the virus, to support people and governments, and to assure them that this is an inherent part of the State’s policy, and a natural extension of the late Sheikh’s Zayed’s philanthropic approach in cooperation, solidarity and helping the needy.

The role of the ministry is to empower and train the Knights of Tolerance with the methods and tools to fight the pandemic, to support the national initiative and raise the awareness of the general public, he continued.

Sheikh Nahyan noted that the forum did not overlook the economic aspect and studied its impact on the global economy, remote work, and a comparison between performance in the office and performance at home. The forum provided the participants with a general picture of the impact of the pandemic on frontline healthcare givers and the importance of their support at all levels.

“We hope that the forum provides an opportunity for all the Knights of Tolerance to solidify their determination, raise their degree of readiness, and play a positive role to spare the societies and individuals the sense of frustration or anxiety from the future,” Sheikh Nahyan said in conclusion.

