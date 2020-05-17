It is tough for commoners to access ingredients to make their favourite dishes for Iftar. A community centre in Dubai is setting example by providing the traditional dish – Mutton Porridge (Nombu Kanchi) to all and needy.

Iman Cultural Centre (ICC), Dubai, serving 3,000 Tamil traditional Kanchi (porridge) for Iftar. President Alhaj P.S.M. Habibulla Khan and a team volunteers preparing and serving Kanchi to over 3000 people.

Mr Khan said ICC is one of the registered social clubs with Community Development Authority, Govt. of Dubai.

Kanchi, the humble broth coddled with rice, lentil, fennel, coriander and other herbs, provides enough nutrition for a fasting workers.

“We are continuing this great service more than 40 years with the support of Mr. Ali Rashid Lootah,” said Mr Khan. “Thanks to CDA, Govt. of Dubai who has given this great opportunity to serve the community.”

The organisation wants to provide support to majority blue collar expats and their families. They can break their fast with one of the best dishes and pack some for their families.

The preparations for the Kanchi begins at 9 am. A team of eight chefs along with some helpers race against time to garnish 10 giant pots full of simmering mutton porridge, also known as Nombu Kanchi.

The Iman team includes Hameed Yasin, General Secretary, Yahya Mohideen, Treasurer, K. Mohamed Hidayathullah, PR & Media Secretary, Jamal Mohideen, Function Secretary, Nizam Akber, Sameer, Najim besides 30 plus volunteers.

Due to covid-19 precaution this year no Iftar gathering was allowed in the masjids. But as per CDA advice, ICC preparing the Kanchi and distributing along with fruits through Islamic Affairs approved societies in Dubai at various locations including Deira, Hor Al Anz, etc.

