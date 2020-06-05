Another low-pressure system could form in the Bay of Bengal by June 10, according to the India Meteorological Department. Its Friday forecast paves way for speculations about yet another cyclone in the eastern flank of Indian sub continet.

This weather condition comes just three weeks after Cyclone ‘Amphan’ wreaked havoc in West Bengal.

Cyclones ‘Amphan’ and ‘Nisarga’ made landfalls on the eastern and western coasts on May 20 and June 3, respectively and had killed several people, flattened villages, and destroyed farms.

Prior to becoming a Super Cyclone ‘Amphan’, a low pressure area had formed in Bay of Bengal on May 13.

Dr Kuldeep Srivastava, the head of IMD’s Regional Weather Forecasting Centre, said that “the formation of low-pressure system in Bay of Bengal on June 10 and its movement towards Madhya Pradesh will bring moisture leaden easterly winds to Delhi-NCR through Uttar Pradesh”.

The IMD scientist said: “In association with this system, thunderstorm, with light rain, accompanied with gusty winds of the speed of 50-60 kmph during evening of June 11 to 13 with peak activity on June 12, would occur over Delhi-NCR, Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand and east Rajasthan.”

Isolated heavy rains are also expected over Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand during this period. Heat wave conditions will not prevail over the places till June 15 due to light rain and cloudiness.

The national capital also witnessed rain on Friday, with IMD predicting that it will only drizzle at isolated places on June 6 over Delhi NCR. “There will be a rise in maximum temperature by 2-4 degrees during June 8 to June 11, however temperature will reach up to 39-40 degrees.”

Notably, the capital witnessed a brief summer this year. In May, which is usually hot, western disturbance brought rainfall and thunderstorm to the city, and its weather was then affected by the two cyclones. Delhi-NCR, however, witnessed a small spell of heatwave in the third week of May.

Interestingly, the highest temperature in 2019 was recorded on June 10 at 48 degrees Celsius but this time, the weather bureau said that heatwave is not expected till June 15 and even after that, it is unlikely to prevail in the region. This clearly shows the wide contrast between two years.

Also Read: After Amphan India braces for cyclone ‘Nisarga’

Read More: FOCUS ON CLIMATE

Advertisements

