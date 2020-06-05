The battered country is looking for a good monsoon. Indian economy is generally referred as monsoon economy because of the heavy dependence of its agriculture sector on the rains brought in by the South-West monsoon during the four moths of June—September, every year.

This year’s monsoon has reached Kerala coasts right on time – 1st of June. The cyclone system formed in the Arabian Sea, namely ‘Nisarga’ helped in the timely arrival of the rain bearing winds. Alerts of lesser degrees were sounded for various districts in the state during the initial days of the rainy season.

For Kerala, monsoon season is a beautiful nostalgic element. Its movies, books, poetry have all spent a huge amount of their creativity in capturing and conveying the scenic beauty of the rains. In other words rain is what makes Kerala, God’s on Country.

Last couple of year’s monsoon weren’t so romantic for the state. Large scale flooding occurred in August, 2018 which claimed hundreds of lives and inflicted damages amounting to thousands of crores.

In 2019 too, the season wasn’t smooth. Landslides which occurred in Wayanad and Malappuram districts still reverberate in the state’s memories. According to the predictions made by the Indian Meteorological Department, an average monsoon is expected this year, all over the country.

This also means that the agriculture production will be higher for this year. This will be a shot in the arm for Asia’s third largest economy which is strapping its boots to come out of the COVID-19 lockdown.

Today, the monsoon entered Karnataka, causing widespread rains. According to weather experts, progress of the rains will be quite slow as the rain bearing clouds were carried away by the incoming Cyclone.

Nearly half of India’s farmlands are not irrigated. The farmers ploughing those fields depend on the rain falling in these months. Met predictions so far do not foresee any mishaps during this season. The mind-blowing spectacle of this year is expected to aid the ailing economy of the South Asian Nation.

