The UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres in his briefing to the Security Council meeting in New York on the situation in the Middle East, said, “I address you today with a deep sense of concern over the evolving situation in Israel and Palestine. We are at a watershed moment.”

He said that Israel’s threat to annex parts of the occupied West Bank has alarmed Palestinians, many Israelis and the broader international community. “If implemented, annexation would constitute a most serious violation of international law, grievously harm the prospect of a two-state solution and undercut the possibilities of a renewal of negotiations.”

Guterres added, “The goal is achieving the vision of two states, Israel and an independent, democratic, contiguous, sovereign and viable Palestinian State, living side by side in peace and security within secure and recognised borders, based on the pre-1967 borders, with Jerusalem as the capital of both states.”

“I will continue to consistently speak out against any unilateral steps that would undermine peace and the chances for resolving the Israeli-Palestinian conflict through meaningful negotiations. Such actions also further hamper efforts to advance regional peace and to maintain international peace and security.”

He also urged Israeli and Palestinian leaders to commit to meaningful dialogue, with the support of the international community.

Leaders must act wisely and swiftly and demonstrate the will to advance the goal of a just and lasting peace, he concluded.

