A 41-year-old person who arrived from the Maldives last month, died of cardiac arrest on Monday while undergoing treatment. With this, Kerala’s Covid-19 death toll rose to 16 on even as the state recorded 91 more cases.

According to state Health Minister K.K. Shailaja, the patient had kidney and breathing issues.

“On Monday, there were 91 new positive cases and it includes 73 who came from abroad, while 15 were those who came from within the country. Two health professionals also turned positive, while there was only one person who was a local,” Shailaja said.

For the past three days, the state was seeing over 100 new Covid-19 daily.

As on date, there are 1,174 people who are positive, while 814 have been cured of the disease.

At present, a total of 1,97,078 people are in observation at homes or corona care centres while 1,771 of them are in various hospitals.

With the addition of six more hotspots on Monday, the state’s total rose to 150.

Also Read: Kerala To Create Talent Pool With Returnees

Read More: Kerala Confirms First Coronavirus Case in India

Advertisements

