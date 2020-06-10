Khalifa University of Science and Technology today announced that it has secured 211th position in the QS (Quacquarelli Symonds) World University Rankings 2021.

The Abu Dhabi based University leapt up by 57 slots in the world’s most consulted source of comparative information about university performance.

With the new rankings, Khalifa University has become the only university from the UAE to be placed among the top 250 universities in the world, according to QS World University Rankings 2021.

His Highness Sheikh Hamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Member of the Executive Council of the Emirate of Abu Dhabi, and Chairman of Khalifa University Board of Trustees, said that this new achievement is evidence of the tangible results driven by the vision of the wise leadership in supporting and developing Khalifa University.

He highlighted the role of Khalifa University in supporting the knowledge economy in the UAE by providing adequate human capital that leads the industries and enhances the country’s global competitiveness.

The status Khalifa University has achieved confirms the university’s continuous pursuit to be among the best international universities, he said. It reflects the strenuous efforts of the university’s faculty, staff and students in the academic and research fields, he added.

Khalifa University was ranked “very high” in the “Research output” category in the rankings, which this year features 1,029 of the most prestigious universities in the world. The university is also placed in the 151-200 band in the “QS World University by Subject Ranking: Mechanical Engineering”.

The rankings assess each academic institution on six metrics, including its reputation amongst academics and employers. The criteria include Academic reputation (40 percent), Employer reputation (10 percent), Faculty/Student Ratio (20 percent), Citations per faculty (20 percent), and International faculty ratio/International student ratio (5 percent each).

Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) in the US was ranked first in the list.

