The Maldives is getting ready to re-open its borders to allow the flow of international tourists. President Ibrahim Mohamed Solih has said that the tourism facilities operating in uninhabited islands will restart on July 15. Those located in inhabited islands will be open from August 1.

Tourism industry is the biggest economic contributor for the country. It also accounts for the largest foreign exchange earnings.

Maldives recorded its first coronavirus case on March 7 and by April 15, the greater Malé region went into a complete lockdown. The country closed its borders on March 27 as measure to curb the disease spread. This measure has obviously affected its tourism sector badly.

With a population of 5,20,000, Maldives has up to June 24 registered 2,238 cases, 1,813 recoveries and eight deaths.

As tourism is set to resume in compliance with protective measures, the safety of tourists and staff working in the industry are being taken into account, the authorities said.

According to the guidelines, tourists are not required to pay an additional fee, produce a certificate or test result indicative of negative status for COVID-19 prior to entry into Maldives.

For tourists without symptoms, there is no requirement for quarantine either. The guideline will be periodically reviewed based on further developments, BNA reported.

