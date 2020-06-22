The Sultanate of Oman registered as many as 1605 new COVID-19 cases today, in addition to 6 new Covid-19 related death cases.

684 of the new cases were Omanis whereas 921 were non-Omanis. This brings the total number of positive Covid-19 cases to 31076 in the Sultanate, in addition to 137 death cases, the Ministry of Health said.

The Ministry also pointed out that (856) new cases have recovered, bringing the total number to (16408) cases.

The Ministry also pointed out that 4544 tests of Covid-19 were conducted over the past 24 hours, adding that 58 cases were hospitalized today, out of a total number of 407 hospitalized Covid-19-infected patients, of them 100 are in intensive care units (ICU).

Also Read: WEF Reviews Oman’s COVID-19 Experience

Also Read: Oman’s FAERC assess global developments

Advertisements

