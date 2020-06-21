As the whole world passes through a health crisis amid COVID-19 pandemic, Indian President Ram Nath Kovind on the 6th International Yoga Day on Sunday suggested practicing Yoga, saying it “can help keep the body fit and mind serene”.

Referring to the importance of Yoga, Kovind said the ancient science of Yoga is India’s great gift to the world.

“Glad to see more and more people adopting it. Amid stress and strife, especially with Covid-19, practicing Yoga can help keep the body fit and mind serene,” President tweeted.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi joined the President in extending Yoga Day wishes. He claimed, worldwide many corona infected individuals are “benefitting” from Yoga.

“Many people all over the world infected by COVID-19 are benefitting from Yoga. They are getting the strength in fighting the disease. Yoga provides the self confidence and mental strength by which we are able to face challenges and also overcome them. Yoga provides mental peace and power to endure pain,” said Modi as he addressed the nation through a televised program.

Modi also said that the ancient Indian meditation system has been a source of emotional strength to many during these trying times.

Highlighting India’s contribution for universal brotherhood, PM Modi remarked that “Yoga, enhances our quest for a healthier planet. It has emerged as a force for unity and deepens bonds of humanity. It does not discriminate, it goes beyond race, colour, gender, race and nation.”

The International Day of Yoga has been celebrated annually on June 21 since 2015, following its inception in the United Nations General Assembly in 2014. Yoga is a physical, mental and spiritual practice which originated in India.

Various organisations and yoga practitioners observed the day by utilising digital means amid the lockdown. They used videoconferencing methods to organise yoga gatherings on the sixth International Yoga Day.

