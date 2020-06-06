On the event of World Evironment Day, United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has asked the entire world to change course on the environment.

“We are harming the natural world, to our own detriment,” he said on Friday in a message.

“We need our entire global community to change course. Let’s rethink what we buy and use; adopt sustainable habits, farming and business models; safeguard remaining wild spaces and wildlife; commit to a green and resilient future.”

Habitat degradation and biodiversity loss are accelerating. Climate disruption is getting worse. Fires, floods, droughts and superstorms are more frequent and damaging. Oceans are heating and acidifying, destroying coral ecosystems, noted Guterres.

“And now, a new coronavirus is raging, undermining health and livelihoods. To care for humanity, we must care for nature,” he said. “As we work to build back better, let’s put nature where it belongs, at the heart of our decision-making.”

