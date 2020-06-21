Congress leader Rahul Gandhi again targeted the Prime Minister, on the India-China face off, saying that satellite images shows Chinese intrusion into Indian territory.

In a tweet in Hindi, Gandhi said, Prime Minister said nobody intruded and nobody has occupied our territory, but the satellite images show clearly that China near Pangong lake has occupied the holy land of Bharat Mata.”

Rahul Gandhi used an image shown by one of the TV channels, with the tweet.

Earlier on Sunday, Rahul Gandhi attacked Prime Minister Narendra Modi saying, “Narendra Modi is actually Surender Modi.”

This was in continuation of his attack on Saturday when he said, “Prime Minister has surrendered Indian territory to Chinese aggression.” The barb came a day after the Prime Minister asserted in the all party meeting that Chinese troops did not intrude into Indian territory.

The war of words started after 20 Indian soldiers, including an officer, were killed in an unprecedented violent clash with Chinese PLA troops in Galwan Valley in eastern Ladakh on June 15.

However, Prime Minister Office om Saturday clarified and countered opposition’s attack, saying “attempts are being made in some quarters to give a mischievous interpretation” to his remark at the All-Party Meeting held on Friday on Galwan stand-off.

The Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) said, the PM specifically emphasized Indian forces now decisively counter any violations on LAC (unhe rokte hain, unhe tokte hain) in contrast to the past neglect of such challenges.

