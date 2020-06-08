Sharjah Media City, known as Shams, and one of the leading financial institutions in the UAE, Mashreq Bank have announced a strategic partnership to boost entrepreneurship and support business owners in Sharjah.

The two entities signed a Memorandum of Understanding, MoU, that will solidify this collaboration and enable Shams to leverage Mashreq’s banking expertise.

“As part of the MoU, Mashreq Bank will help address one of the significant challenges for SMEs and new entrepreneurs – opening a business account. Mashreq will provide Shams SMEs full support to open a NEOBiz digital bank account to kick-start their business, while also providing advice to help them grow their business and become sustainable,” the companies said in a joint statement.

Shihab Al Hammadi, Director of Shams said, “Given these unprecedented times, I believe it is our collective responsibility to ensure that our entrepreneurs are able to grow their businesses, and this MoU with Mashreq Bank enables that. We are able to offer them a solution that can expedite their bank account opening process, especially in the light of the situation when social distancing is the new norm.”

“The new partnership is also in line with our development plans aimed at enhancing Shams’ comprehensive technological infrastructure that in turn would help support SMEs and entrepreneurs. I am confident that this MoU will benefit our business partners and remove the hurdles that they might be facing. More pertinently, they can complete the process digitally,” he added.

Rohit Garg, Head of Business Banking and NeoBiz, Mashreq Bank, said, “Mashreq has always championed the SME sector, which continues to remain the backbone of the UAE economy. With this partnership with Shams, we are delighted to offer them a convenient way to support their customers through the country’s first digital banking platform catered specifically for start-ups, SMEs and entrepreneurs.

“During these uncertain times, we are committed to doing our part to nurture and boost the SME ecosystem, offering them a superior banking experience complemented with tailored solutions to support their business requirements.”

Furthermore, as a result of the pandemic, Mashreq recently announced a package of relief measures for all its SME customers, which includes low balance basic accounts with no fall below fee until June. These packages will also be available for Shams customers. All Shams businesses will benefit from this new collaboration with Mashreq, providing the impetus that’s required in these times, the statement added.

