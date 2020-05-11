The Sharjah Consultative Council, SCC, represented by the Financial, Economic and Industrial Affairs Committee, launched today the emirate’s first media campaign.

The campaign aims to shed light on Sharjah government’s economic stimulus package to support the public and private sectors, business sector, and the individuals and the role of this package in business sustainability, ventures, and reinforcement of the private sector amid the global challenges and repercussions of the new coronavirus, COVID-19, on the global economy.

The move comes as part of the SCC’s keenness to enhance communication with community members as being their voice in illustrating the challenges they face.

Through a video posted on its social media platforms, the SCC underlined that the wise leadership has successfully managed the COVID-19 crisis, stressing that nothing will hinder the journey of building, development, and cultural evolution and nothing will hamper the UAE’s aspirations irrespective of the challenges.

The campaign, which is running until the end of Ramadan under the theme ‘We’ll get through this’, has emerged from the remarks of H.H. Sheikh Sultan bin Mohammed bin Sultan Al Qasimi, Crown Prince and Deputy Ruler of Sharjah and Chairman of Sharjah Executive Council, SEC, upon chairing a meeting on the launch of the stimulus package, during which he said, “We’ll get through this crisis. We’ll be more ready. We’ll be seeing you soon. Thank you.”

Ali Mohammed Al Suwaidi, Chairman, SCC, said, “In line with the directives of H.H. Dr. Sheikh Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, in terms of empowering the SCC to play its role as a representative of the society, we seek to highlight the positive impact of the economic stimulus package on business sectors and startups and its role in facilitating the work of the public institutions in stimulating society groups to persist and overcome the challenging times.

“The campaign also aims to send a message of assurance to investors and business community that their business will continue uninterruptedly, in addition to encouraging the existing investments to achieve its objectives, as well as calling upon community members to join hands with the wise leadership to get through this crisis and turn the coronavirus dark cloud into a silver lining with resolve and determination.”

Al Suwaidi added, “Among the other goals of the campaign are enhancing cooperation and partnership between the business-related public and private institutions and their relationship with the various industrial, financial and commercial sectors to combine efforts to support opportunities for the continuous improvement in the business environment amid this global crisis and sustain the development process of Sharjah.”

He explained that the campaign will follow up on the issues facing the investors and business sectors to overcome the challenges and find creative solutions, as this would help ensure the empowerment and seamlessness of their business, so ultimately, maintaining Sharjah’s position among the best regional and global investment destinations.

Saif Mohammed Al Midfa, Chairman of the Committee on Financial, Economic and Industrial Affairs, said, “This economic package is a clear message by the Sharjah government to everyone that challenges can be turned into opportunities through the proper planning and exploitation of this exceptional and qualitative initiative.”

The government wants also to send a clear message to the investors and business community that it will remain supportive of everyone whatever the circumstances.

“A number of messages will be posted on social media platforms, in cooperation with the public and private institutions, to highlight the 47 points of the stimulus package. Such decisions have formed a forward-looking vision to enhance Sharjah’s competitiveness in the various economic sectors, in addition to their role in creating a developmental climate to overcome the current circumstances and strengthening the confidence of the business community and local and international companies in the stability of the business environment in Sharjah,”

Al Midfa pointed out that the economic stimulus constituted a future strategy and an investment in the future of the emirate to make a shift in the economic and development performance in the short and long term, making it fully prepared for the post-COVID-19 economy and the resumption of its development renaissance in various fields.

He urged members of the community and its institutions to interact with and spread the campaign to reaffirm Sharjah’s status and its determination to continue its economic plans and its development process for a present and a future full of achievements.

