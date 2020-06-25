Kerala on Tuesday was among those honoured for tackling the Covid-19 pandemic when the United Nations celebrated the Public Service Day.

The function, held on a virtual platform, saw the participation of UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres and other top UN dignitaries who applauded all the leaders which included state Health Minister K.K. Shailaja for effectively tackling Covid-19.

Speaking on the occasion, Shailaja noted that the experiences of tackling Nipah virus and the two floods – 2018 and 2019 – where the health sector played a crucial role, all helped in tackling Covid-19 timely.

“Right from the time when Covid cases got reported in Wuhan, Kerala got into the track of the WHO and followed every standard operating protocols and international norms and hence, we have been able to keep the contact spread rate to below 12.5 per cent and the mortality rate to 0.6 per cent,” she said.

Returnees To Wear PPE Kits

After drawing criticism for making it mandatory for the Kerala diaspora returning from abroad to possess Covid-negative certificates, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Wednesday said the returnees will have to wear PPE kits.

Vijayan said this after chairing a weekly Cabinet meeting. The health certificates for returnees was earlier made mandatory from June 20, but later the date was postponed to June 25.

According to sources, Vijayan has now insisted that it would be the responsibility of the airlines to ensure that all arriving passengers wore PPE kits.

Former Chief Minister Oommen Chandy, who has been pleading with Vijayan not to impose “impractical” suggestions, welcomed the new decision.

“Our only demand has been that any decision taken should be practical. Insisting on health certificates was impractical. How is it possible for our people to get it when many countries in the Middle East do not have such facilities? With regards to the PPE kits, we urge the Kerala government to provide passengers with the protective gear,” said Chandy.

Since May 7th, 80,000 Kerala natives have returned to the state from abroad. State-owned Norka-Roots website has registrations preferred by around four lakh people.

Read Today’s ePaper

Also Read: Kerala govt allows business travellers in

Also Read: IMF Projects 4.5% Contraction In India’s GDP

Advertisements

