The Maharashtra government on Sunday announced steps to gradually ease the ongoing lockdown as part of #MissionBeginAgain, with no suburban trains in Mumbai and continuation of night curfew, starting June 1.

All senior citizens aged above 65, persons with comorbidities, pregnant women and children below 10 will have to remain at home except for essential or medical services, a state government order said on Sunday evening.

A night curfew will remain in force from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. till June 30, and complete lockdown will continue in ‘containment zones’, except for essential services.

The ‘containment zones’ range from a housing colony to a slum, a building, lane, village, police station jurisdiction, etc, which will be demarcated by the concerned local authorities, said the order.

In the municipal corporations of Mumbai Metropolitan Region, and municipal corporations of Pune, Solapur, Aurangabad, Malegaon, Nashik, Dhule, Jalgaon, Akola, Amravati and Nagpur, additional activities shall be permitted barring the containment zones.

With the sharpest spike of 8,380 cases in a single day, India’s total case count of novel coronavirus mounted to 1,82,143, Health Ministry data revealed on Sunday.

Of the total cases, 89,995 are active cases, while 86,984 people have been cured and discharged from the hospital. The death toll crossed the 5,000 marks and reached 5,164 with 193 fatalities reported in the last 24 hours.

The recovery rate in the country is recorded at 47.75 per cent, while the death rate is 2.83 per cent.

Maharashtra reported a total of 65,168 cases which is the 35.77 per cent of the caseload in the entire country. After Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu has reported the most number of cases at least 21,184 so far, followed by Delhi with 18,549 and Gujarat with 16,343.

States and Union Territories that have reported over 5,000 cases are Rajasthan (8,617), Madhya Pradesh (7,891), Uttar Pradesh (7,445) and West Bengal (5,130).

India stood at ninth among the world’s worst pandemic hit countries. On the world front, there are over six million cases and more than three lakh deaths have occurred due to COVID-19 disease.

