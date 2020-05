Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday assured that those affected by the locust attacks in certain parts of the country will be helped by the government.

“Help will be given to all those affected by the locust attacks that have been taking place in the recent days,” Modi said in his monthly radio programme ‘Mann Ki Baat’.

The government said on May 28 that a total of 377 spots covering 53,997 hectares have been covered under locust control operations since April 11.

Locust control operations have been conducted in 11 districts of Rajasthan, 24 of Madhya Pradesh, three in Maharashtra, two each in Gujarat and Uttar Pradesh, and one in Punjab.

As per the Locust Status Bulletin of May 27, several successive waves of locust invasions can be expected until July in Rajasthan with eastward surges across northern India as far as Bihar and Odisha, followed by westward movements and a return to Rajasthan with changing winds associated with the monsoon.

These movements will cease as swarms begin to breed and become less mobile. Swarms are less likely to reach south India, Nepal, and Bangladesh.

The Bihar government is geared up about the possibility of locust attacks in the state. Squads have been set up to deal with the menace and be ready for mass spraying. However, the agriculture department has received information that the first swarm of locusts has changed its course towards Madhya Pradesh.

An official of the agriculture department said that the locusts after reaching Mirzapur had changed their course towards Madhya Pradesh, hence chances of their hitting Bihar were low.

Agriculture secretary Dr N Saravanan Kumar has asked the officials of 10 MP-Bihar border districts to be vigilant. Though the locusts might have changed track to MP, officials in Bihar have been put on alert in case the locusts change their course again.

The Bihar government has advised farmers to be vigilant. Officers have been asked to coordinate with the district administration in arranging vehicles and tractor-mounted sprays by the fire department.

Also Read-C’wealth Chief Lauds India

Advertisements