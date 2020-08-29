The UAE today sent a third aid plane carrying 16.5 metric tons of medical supplies and testing kits to Kazakhstan.

This aid will assist approximately 16,000 medical professionals as they work to contain the virus, bolstering the country’s efforts to curb the spread of COVID-19.

In light of the UAE’s keenness to strengthen and develop bilateral relations with Kazakhstan, the dispatch of the third aid aircraft today comes to support the efforts of the health sector and provide the necessary tools for medical workers to contain the pandemic,” said Ammar Omar Al Buraiki, Acting Charge D’affaires at the UAE Embassy in Kazakhstan.

“Over the past five months, two medical aid planes have been dispatched to Kazakhstan carrying 20.7 tons of medical supplies, including 25 ventilators and various medical and preventive supplies, which have assisted more than 20,000 medical personnel directly.”He added

To date, the UAE has responded to the COVID-19 crisis by providing over 1,295 metric tons of aid, to 108 countries, supporting more than 1.2 million medical professionals in the process.

Also read:UAE strikes down Israel boycott law

Advertisements

