The UAE’s landmark Presidential Palace, Qasr Al Watan, in Abu Dhabi, has been nominated by the World Travel Awards as the Middle East’s Leading Cultural Tourist Attraction 2020.

Located in Abu Dhabi, the architectural milestone offers the world an insight into the Arab heritage and the governing principles that shaped the history of the UAE and its vision to the future.

Qasr Al Watan is more than just a palace, it is an enriching journey in a contemporary setting that reveals and reflects on governance, knowledge and craftsmanship.

Qasr Al Watan’s nomination for such an award is an important accolade from the global travel and tourism industry and an acknowledgement of the Palace’s success and rising regional and international profile since opening its doors to the public in March of 2019.

