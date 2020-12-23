Dr. Al Zeyoudi underlined the UAE’s commitment to becoming one of the most circular economies in the world….reports Asian Lite News

The virtual UAE-Canada High-Level Event on Circular Economy was organised by the UAE Circular Economy Council in collaboration with the World Economic Forum, to showcase examples of Emirati and Canadian leadership in the circular economy.

The event was chaired by Dr. Thani bin Ahmed Al Zeyoudi, Minister of State for Foreign Trade and Peter Schiefke, Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Environment and Climate Change Canada, and moderated by Antonia Gawel, Head of Circular Economy & Innovation, World Economic Forum.

Dr. Al Zeyoudi underlined the UAE’s commitment to becoming one of the most circular economies in the world. The UAE is the first signatory of the World Economic Forum’s Scale360 Partnership which brings together global partners to fast-track the shift toward a circular economy by embracing Fourth Industrial Revolution technologies and innovation.

“The circular economy offers global leaders an enormous opportunity to build a transformative post-COVID future that will pave the way for more resilient, equitable, and sustainable economies around the world. The UAE is proud to be leading on this front through the WEF Scale360 initiative, our close partnerships with countries like Canada, and our deep collaboration with private sector companies such as Majid Al Futtaim-Holding, which has prioritised the circular economy across its value chains,” Dr. Al Zeyoudi said.

