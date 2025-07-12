UAE rolls out red carpet for Indian start-ups

MoU signed with IIT Bombay’s SINE as CEPA Start-up Series aims to accelerate market access for Indian ventures

In a bid to bolster cross-border entrepreneurship and innovation, the UAE-India CEPA Council (UICC), in collaboration with the Embassy of the United Arab Emirates in India, hosted an exclusive Start-up Sundowner at the St. Regis Mumbai. The high-profile gathering brought together Indian founders, venture stakeholders, and government officials to unveil the UAE-India CEPA Start-up Series — a platform designed to fast-track Indian start-ups into the UAE market.

Opening the evening, UAE Ambassador to India Abdulnasser Alshaali reaffirmed the UAE’s commitment to fostering deep-rooted innovation-driven partnerships with India. “India’s entrepreneurial energy is vital to our bilateral partnership,” he said, underscoring the strategic importance of start-ups in shaping the future of economic cooperation between the two nations.

A major highlight of the event was the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) between the UAE-India CEPA Council and the Society for Innovation and Entrepreneurship (SINE), the technology business incubator of IIT Bombay. The partnership will enable selected start-ups from the SINE ecosystem and alumni network to take part in the CEPA Start-up Series, gaining structured access to UAE-based investors, incubators, and regulatory pathways.

Speaking at the event, Ahmed Aljneibi, Director of the UAE-India CEPA Council, presented a strategic overview of the Start-up Series, calling it “another step forward in transforming the UAE-India partnership into a launchpad for next-generation entrepreneurship and cross-border innovation.”

Guests were also treated to the official trailer of the Start-up Series, which outlined the programme’s roadmap, vision, and strategic benefits. The video revealed details of an upcoming flagship pitch event in New Delhi, where selected ventures will compete for a UAE soft-landing package — including fast-track licensing, incubation support, investor connections, and mentorship.

This latest initiative builds on the Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement (CEPA) signed between India and the UAE, which has significantly expanded bilateral economic cooperation. In the financial year 2023–24, India-UAE bilateral trade reached USD 83.64 billion, a 15 per cent year-on-year growth since CEPA came into effect. India’s non-oil exports to the UAE surged by over 20 per cent, while UAE FDI into India tripled — from USD 1.03 billion in FY 2021–22 to USD 3.35 billion in FY 2022–23 — making the UAE India’s fourth-largest investor.

The CEPA Start-up Series is designed to leverage this momentum by creating a structured launchpad for Indian start-ups to explore and expand into the UAE, which offers access to the wider Middle East and North Africa (MENA) region. The initiative is expected to unlock new opportunities in sectors such as fintech, deep tech, healthcare, climate tech, and digital infrastructure.

The Mumbai event was streamed live on the UAE-India CEPA Council’s social media platforms, with a full post-produced video and gallery to be released shortly on LinkedIn, Instagram, and YouTube.

The Start-up Sundowner marks a significant step in enhancing entrepreneurial diplomacy between the UAE and India. With strong institutional backing, targeted policy alignment, and active venture support, the CEPA Start-up Series may well set the tone for a new chapter in cross-border innovation between two of Asia’s most dynamic economies.