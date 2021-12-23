Abbas Asks Israel to revive peace talks

Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas has called on Israel to implement the agreements it signed with Palestine and resume the Middle East peace process, which has been stalled for seven years…reports Asian Lite News

Abbas made the remarks during a meeting with Acting Assistant Secretary of the US State Department’s Bureau of Near Eastern Affairs Yael Lempert in the West Bank city of Ramallah on Tuesday, Xinhua reported citing Palestine’s official news agency WAFA.

Abbas briefed Lempert on the latest developments in the Palestinian territories, mainly Israel’s unilateral practices against the Palestinians that undermine the world backed two-state solution.

Abbas told Lempert that it is necessary to stop the Israeli measures and implement the agreements signed between the two sides to start a real political process based on implementing the international resolutions.

Abbas’ meeting with Lempert came one day before his meeting with US National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan, who arrived in Israel on Tuesday to discuss several issues, including the revival of the stalled peace process.

Direct peace talks between Israel and Palestine came to a halt in late March 2014, following deep differences on issues such as Jewish settlements and the recognition of a Palestinian state on the 1967 borders.

