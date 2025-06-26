Trump Slams ‘Witch Hunt’ Against Netanyahu

Trump expressed shock that Netanyahu is still being prosecuted despite what he described as one of Israel’s “greatest moments…reports Asian Lite News

US President Donald Trump has voiced strong support for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, calling on authorities to either halt his ongoing trial or issue a pardon, describing the charges as politically driven and unfair.

In a detailed post on his social media platform Truth Social, Trump expressed shock that Netanyahu is still being prosecuted despite what he described as one of Israel’s “greatest moments” — the recent assault on Iran.

He lauded Netanyahu’s leadership and labelled him a “warrior” in Israel’s existential fight against Iran. “I was shocked to hear that the State of Israel, which has just had one of its greatest moments in history and is strongly led by Bibi Netanyahu, is continuing its ridiculous Witch Hunt against their great wartime Prime Minister!” Trump wrote.

“Bibi and I just went through hell together, fighting a very tough and brilliant longtime enemy of Israel, Iran, and Bibi could not have been better, sharper, or stronger in his love for the incredible holy land. Anybody else would have suffered losses, embarrassment, and chaos! Bibi Netanyahu was a warrior, like perhaps no other warrior in the history of Israel,” Trump added.

Claiming that Netanyahu’s leadership eliminated a significant nuclear threat from Iran, Trump said, “The result was something that nobody thought was possible, a complete elimination of potentially one of the biggest and most powerful Nuclear Weapons anywhere in the World, and it was going to happen, soon!”

He went on to criticise the Israeli judiciary for what he called a politically charged prosecution, calling the case a “horror show.”

Netanyahu, under investigation since 2020, faces accusations that include receiving luxury gifts such as cigars and champagne, as well as advocating regulatory benefits for media moguls in exchange for favourable coverage.

Trump dismissed these charges as minor and absurd.

“I just learned that Bibi has been summoned to Court on Monday for the continuation of this long-running politically motivated case, ‘concerning cigars, a bugs bunny doll, and numerous other unfair charges’ in order to do him great harm,” Trump posted.

“Such a witch hunt, for a man who has given so much, is unthinkable to me,” he added.

Calling for justice, Trump added, “He deserves much better than this, and so does the State of Israel. Bibi Netanyahu’s trial should be cancelled immediately, or a pardon given to a great hero who has done so much for the State.”

Trump stressed the strong ties between the United States and Israel, declaring that Washington had helped Israel before and would now stand by Netanyahu.

“Perhaps there is no one that I know who could have worked in better harmony with the President of the United States, me, than Bibi Netanyahu. It was the United States of America that saved Israel, and now it is going to be the United States of America that saves Bibi Netanyahu,” he said.

Netanyahu, Israel’s longest-serving Prime Minister, has denied all allegations, claiming they are the result of a biased legal and media system determined to remove him from power.