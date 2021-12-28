The total number of unemployed people in Israel declined to about 282,800, according to data published by the state’s Central Bureau of Statistics…reports Asian Lite News

It is an unemployment rate of 6.5 per cent, the lowest in Israel in November since the outbreak of the Covid-19 pandemic in the country in early March 2020.

Israel unemployment rate decline to lowest since Covid-19 outbreak

The unemployment rate in the country was 8 per cent in August and decreased to 7.9 per cent in September and to 7 per cent in October, Xinhua news agency reported.

On March 1, 2020, the unemployment rate in Israel was as low as 4 per cent, and within a month jumped to 25 per cent, with more than 1 million unemployed following the pandemic outbreak.

