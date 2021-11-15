Radhika Howarth, Celebrity Chef & Founder of Radikal Kitchen: People have asked me how I have managed to cook such a variety for ASDA’s Diwali Fiesta and if it was a big effort. But it’s been easy with Asda’s wide range to create dishes that are simple to put together by using ingredients from the World Foods aisle as well as frozen section, full of flavour

Diwali was an important time for families all over the country as they celebrated the festival of lights with fireworks, new outfits and, of course, delicious meals. When it comes to festive feasts, Asda has always been a reliable place for families to shop, and this year their selection of tasty and affordable options was bigger than ever.

To celebrate the expansion of their range, as well as Diwali displays being added to the seasonal aisle for the first time in key locations, Asda hosted a special event to mark Diwali 2021. Hosted at Benk + Bo Bakery in Aldgate, the event space was beautifully adorned with vibrant colours, twinkling lights, marigold garlands and real flowers.

Asda’s Diwali Fiesta

The occasion featured a scrumptious tasting menu created by Radhika Howarth of @radikalkitchen that consisted entirely of foods that can be found on Asda’s shelves, and a guest list of influencers, food bloggers, media personalities and people from the culinary world. Festivities commenced with a brief welcoming speech from Catherine McKenna, Buying Manager for World Foods at Asda, before Radhika stepped forward to talk about the menu.

“People have asked me how I have managed to cook such a variety for ASDA’s Diwali Fiesta and if it was a big effort,” she said, “but it’s been easy with Asda’s wide range to create dishes that are simple to put together by using ingredients from the World Foods aisle as well as frozen section, full of flavour.” She also spoke about how pleased she was to be working with Asda and to be hosting an event in person again.

Guests were served samples of Radhika’s Chana Samosa Chaat Shots, a warm and flavourful starter based around samosas bought from Asda’s frozen section, delightfully herby cubes of spice encrusted Paneer Tikka, and Italian inspired Arancini Balls with a desi spice twist. Also on the menu was a Navratan Pulao studded with chopped nuts and raisins and a decadent, layered parfait of Gulab Jamun and Shrikhand.

As they enjoyed the bold Indian flavours and inventive combinations of Radhika’s beautifully plated, bite-sized snacks, guests were impressed that all five of the recipes they sampled could be easily recreated from Asda’s range of ingredients, with one attendee making a point to stop and thank the Asda team for their hard work in expanding their ethnic ranges. More than just making it easier for them to shop for groceries in one place, she said, it made people from minority communities feel respected.

With a warm atmosphere of interesting conversation and delightful dishes, Asda created a welcoming Diwali celebration and showed their commitment to expanding their ranges and better serving the minority communities of the UK.

