From bustling cities to quiet villages, India lights up in a dazzling celebration of Diwali, a festival of lights, victory of light over darkness, good over evil, and knowledge over ignorance.

An illuminated view of Dakshineswar Kali Temple, adorned with lights on the eve of Diwali in Kolkata. (Photo: IANS)

People buy LED lights for Diwali at a shop in Amritsar. (Photo: IANS)

An illuminated view of Akshardham Temple bathed in vibrant lights on the eve of Diwali Festival in Jaipur. (Photo: IANS/Ravishankar Vyas)

A female vendor arranges earthen lamps (diyas) on the roadside ahead of Diwali in Haridwar. (Photo: IANS/Rameshwar Gaur)

Dancers and artists perform ahead of the Deepotsav celebrations in Ayodhya. (Photo: IANS/@uptourismgov)

Artificial flowers and decorative items set up for sale along the roadside at Ghazipur market on the eve of Diwali in New Delhi Wednesday, October 30, 2024. (Photo: IANS)

An illuminated view of Jaipur’s Pink City seen from the historical Nahargarh Fort ahead of the Diwali Festival in Jaipur on Monday, October 28, 2024. (Photo: IANS/Ravishankar Vyas)

