With Halloween just around the corner; get your OPPO Reno6 Pro 5G ready to capture the witching hour in all its macabre glory…reports Asian Lite News

Whether you want to create drama in your pictures and videos, experiment with light or focus on spooky expressions, the high-tech camera of OPPO’s latest offering, the Reno6 Pro 5G, has got you covered for one of the most photo-worthy holidays of the year.

Capture Content That is Out This World with OPPO This Halloween

Packed into the minimalist, sophisticated design are cutting-edge features that are way ahead of the carve, allowing users to capture every moment of the festivities with ease. The industry’s first Bokeh Flare Portrait Video and upgraded AI Highlight Video enable users to create a frighteningly good videography content, with a cinematic effect that will make people jump. Available on both the front and rear cameras, the DSR-like Bokeh effects can be applied to videos with just one click.

Halloween photography can be quite a daunting proposition, because all the action invariably starts when the sun goes down. But this is no obstacle for the Reno6 Pro 5G’s mighty 50 MP AI quad camera that comes with a raft of innovative features which can make a world of difference. Creep it real while shooting those gallivanting ghosts, pumpkin patches, and a cavalcade of costumes in gloomy, eerie settings.

Halloween photography is largely about visual storytelling and the Reno6 Pro 5G enables users to tell a memorable story in a single frame. Equipped with an ultra-powerful imaging sensor behind the main camera – Sony IMX766 if you are looking to heighten a picture’s dynamic range especially in low-light conditions,, which allows for professional-level nighttime shots of cute Jack-O-Lanterns and other Halloween décor.

Two sensors help the smartphone detect ambient light, the color temperature sensor and another hidden light sensor under the display, on both the front and back of the device, enabling 360-degree sensing. As a result, the accuracy of auto-brightness makes for a comfortable viewing experience, eliminating glare and the effects of environmental/ambience-related factors on performance.

Similarly, the phone’s advanced auto focusing capabilities ensure that the main subject in video always remains in focus. And if you would like to play with shutter speed to perfectly snap some paranormal pictures, the embedded flash snaphot function has got you covered. The smartphone also provides creative post-production tools such as AI Palette for easy editing and fine-tuning to bring that ghoulish look to your pictures.

Users needn’t worry about their battery mysteriously disappearing through the night either, as the Reno6 Pro 5G’s 4500mAh battery features a bewitched, super fast 65W flash charge. In addition, the sleek design ensures the smartphone won’t compromise your goal of winning a best costume competition, at just 7.99mm thick and weighing only 188grams.

Whether you’re staying in and watching a scary movie or heading out dressed up as ghouls, vampires and witches, this Halloween rest assured you won’t have to be petrified of low quality photos and videos with the Reno6 Pro 5G.

