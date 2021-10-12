Etihad Cargo, the cargo and logistics arm of the Etihad Aviation Group, has revamped the etihadcargo.com portal to provide customers with a heightened and intuitive online experience…reports Asian Lite News

The new-look website includes the introduction of quicker booking processes and streamlined flows, a personalised dashboard, recommendations, and dynamic pricing.

Following customer feedback, the site also now incorporates a new dynamic map of the carrier’s global network which provides detailed information on Etihad Cargo teams and its global network outstation capabilities.

Migrating to a customer-centric platform has cut the time customers take to complete a booking from more than two minutes previously to less than 45 seconds, equating to only 12 clicks, compared 23 needed before.

New features such as requesting shipping quotes, booking ad-hoc prices which have been negotiated offline and booking shipments based on arrival timelines have been introduced to streamline the user experience. Customers will also have the ability to create and manage booking templates based on previous purchases.

MARTIN DREW, SVP SALES AND CARGO, ETIHAD AVIATION GROUP: “With a fresh look and feel incorporating key features requested by customers, the site’s entire user experience has been enriched to provide improved response time and functionality across customers’ booking journeys.”

Etihad Cargo’s ongoing digital investment follows soaring online trade. The carrier registered 60 per cent growth over the past year and currently received 42.4 per cent of its booking online through its own portal and aggregators.

“The digital portfolio investment builds on the success of Etihad’s Cargo’s iCargo platform and underlines the commitment to become a leading digitised air cargo carrier that constantly innovates to sharpen the overall customer service value proposition,” Drew added.

The new Etihad Cargo platform represents a larger company-wide initiative to expand its digital portfolio to streamlining services for its customers. The initiative, which began in March 2020, saw the successful launch of a mobile app that enables anywhere, any-time tracking and real-time, on-the-go access to information including flight status.

