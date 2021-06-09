Rajah Masala Blends range consists of 8 versatile blends including Rajah Fish Masala, Rajah Chana Masala, Rajah Chicken Masala, Rajah Sambar Masala, Rajah Chaat Masala, Rajah Achari Gosht Masala, Rajah Pav Bhaji Masala and the traditional Rajah Biryani Masala

Looking for a bit of extra succulence to sprinkle over your dishes this season? Look no further than Rajah Masala Blends. These versatile blends have everything you need to add a bit of extra sizzle and delicious tanginess to all your recipes. They will no doubt inspire you to get creative in the kitchen.

Rajah Masala Blends range consists of 8 versatile blends including Rajah Fish Masala, Rajah Chana Masala, Rajah Chicken Masala, Rajah Sambar Masala, Rajah Chaat Masala, Rajah Achari Gosht Masala, Rajah Pav Bhaji Masala and the traditional Rajah Biryani Masala.

Each Rajah Masala Blends pack contains an aromatic mix of spices that are expertly sourced from the subcontinent, and carefully blended by expert chefs in India and Pakistan, to capture the authentic taste of home.

Rajah Masala Blends have no preservatives, no artificial colours, no MSG and are 100% vegetarian. On top of all of that, these high-quality blends come in resealable packs which means that they stay fresher for longer.

Rajah Masala Blends have no preservatives, no artificial colours, no MSG and are 100% vegetarian

Add these succulent blends onto your dishes to recreate the authentic taste of home or use them to make fun fusion recipes. These blends are versatile and can be used to add some mouth-watering flavour, zest or heat to any recipe.

Looking for some culinary inspiration? Use Rajah Masala Blends to make scrumptious dishes like Pav Bhaji Quorn Tacos, Achari Chicken Crostini, Keema Lasagne and so much more. All the inspiration you need is available on @rajahspices on Instagram and Facebook as well as rajahspices.com.

So, which one are you going to try first?

