After seeing a video of people queuing for food, Wanis International, one of the UK’s leading imports and Distributors of World Food and Drink, wanted to support the effort of feeding those in need. They are supporting London Community Kitchen at Harrow and NHS’s Heart-To-Heart and organ donation campaign … reports Asian Lite News

Tropical Sun is shining a ray of hope for the community. The brand, along with its parent company Wanis International Foods, is doing its part to give back to the community. They have taken initiatives that will help make lives better for those in need by supporting London Community Kitchen (LCK) and the NHS.

Wanis International supports community initiatives

After seeing a video of people queuing for food, Wanis International wanted to support the effort of feeding those in need. It did so by shining a ray of Tropical Sun at the Brent Indian Association event on Ealing Road. The brand donated large quantities of food including basmati rice, curry powder, coconut milk powder, lentils, chickpeas, tea and much more to help those in need gain access to nutritious meals.

The London Community Kitchen based in Harrow provides food for over 5000 people on a weekly basis through markets and food parcels, and The Brent Indian Association benevolently allows LCK to run its food market every Saturday on its premises.

At the Brent Indian Association, Wanis International Foods was greeted by Hitenbhai, the Chair of Brent Indian Association, Cllr Ernest Ezeajughi, Mayor of Brent, Councillor Butt, the Leader of Council, and Satesh Melwani, who is the Business Development Manager at Wanis International Foods, along with Manish Tiwari, Managing Director of Here and Now 365, and Sanjay Mehta, Wembley Lion and BIA Committee Member, who all helped organise the successful event.

“Wanis International Foods, spanning 57 years in business, is one of the UK’s leading imports and Distributors of World Food and Drink. We are proud to be supporting the London Community Kitchen in support of the community.” States, Satesh Melwani, Business Development Manager at Wanis International Foods.

To continue the good work, Tropical Sun has also teamed up with the NHS for the Heart-to-Heart campaign which officially launched on the 23rd of March to encourage life-saving conversations around blood and organ donation. The campaign aims to reach people in the kitchen, the heart of the home.

Tropical Sun has given the NHS valuable space on their Rice and Jackfruit packs. In addition to this, they are also running a video campaign featuring popular influencers like fitness guru, Mr. Motivator and Nina Wadia, a popular actress who stars in EastEnders and Goodness Gracious Me. The Heart-to-Heart campaign aims to encourage the spirit of benevolence in the community and support the NHS.

It is up to all of us to do our part to help out, so join and support the NHS. For those who would like to help out, you can sign up to donate blood at Blood.co.uk and join the organ donation registry at OrganDonation.NHS.UK.

