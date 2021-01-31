Besides the Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna vaccines acquired through the European Union, Hungary has also approved Russia’s Sputnik V and the British AstraZeneca Covid-19 vaccines….reports Asian Lite News

Hungary authorized the use of China’s Sinopharm Covid-19 vaccine, Hungarian Chief Medical Officer Cecilia Muller said.

“Today the National Institute of Pharmacy and Nutrition gave its approval for the Sinopharm vaccine,” Muller told a briefing, Xinhua news agency reported on Saturday.

Besides the Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna vaccines acquired through the European Union, Hungary has also approved Russia’s Sputnik V and the British AstraZeneca Covid-19 vaccines.

BREAKING: FM Szijjártó announced that Hungary will purchase 5 million coronavirus vaccines from Chinese manufacturer Sinopharm. He noted that Hungarians in HU will not be the first ones to receive the shot as 300,000 have already been inoculated in Serbia. — Zoltan Kovacs (@zoltanspox) January 29, 2021

As the world is struggling to contain the pandemic, vaccination is underway in some countries with the already-authorized coronavirus vaccines.

Meanwhile, 236 candidate vaccines are still being developed worldwide — 63 of them in clinical trials — in countries including Germany, China, Russia, Britain and the United States, according to information released by the World Health Organization on Tuesday.

Also read:Putin signs extension of Russia-US nuke treaty

Advertisements

