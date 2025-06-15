Vatican Alarm on Mideast War

Pope Leo XIV appealed for “responsibility and reason and commitment to build a safer world, free from nuclear threats.”

Pope Leo XIV on Saturday expressed concern over the Israel-Iran war and continued armed exchanges between the two sides over the next 24 hours.

He appealed for “responsibility and reason and commitment to build a safer world, free from nuclear threats.”

In a post on X, he said on Saturday, “The situation in Iran and Israel has deteriorated drastically. I renew my appeal to responsibility and reason. The commitment to build a safer world, free from nuclear threats, must be pursued through mutual respect and sincere dialogue, in order to build lasting peace founded on justice, fraternity, and the common good. No one should ever threaten the existence of another. It is the duty of all countries to support the cause of peace, initiating paths of reconciliation and promoting solutions that ensure security and dignity for all!”

The Israel Defense Forces on Sunday said that they completed an extensive series of strikes on targets in Tehran related to the Iranian regime’s nuclear weapons project.

The IDF said that in the targeted operations, they struck headquarters and sites which could have enabled Iran to obtain nuclear weapons.

In a post on X, IDF said, “The IDF completed an extensive series of strikes on targets in Tehran related to the Iranian regime’s nuclear weapons project. The targets included the Iranian Ministry of Defense headquarters, the headquarters of the SPND nuclear project, and additional targets, which advanced the Iranian regime’s efforts to obtain a nuclear weapon and where the Iranian regime hid its nuclear archive.”

After the IDF announced the completion of strikes, they announced that millions of Israeli cities were targeted by Iran.

“Millions of Israelis are currently running for shelter as sirens sound,” the IDF said, adding a list of the cities.

As per Times of Israel, a number of missile or shrapnel impacts were reported in central Israel following the latest barrage from Iran.

Meanwhile, Israeli President Isaac Herzog has expressed deep sorrow over the loss of lives in the overnight Iranian missile strikes that left at least ten people dead and more than 200 injured across various cities in Israel.

In a statement on social media platform X, Herzog called it “a very sad and difficult morning.”

“Our sisters and brothers were murdered and injured last night by criminal Iranian attacks against the civilian population in Bat Yam, Tamra and other communities. Jews and Arabs, veteran citizens and new immigrants, including children and the elderly, women and men,” he wrote.

“I share in the heavy mourning of the families and grieve the terrible loss. I pray for the recovery of the injured and to find the missing. We will mourn together. We will overcome together,” he added.

The missile barrage struck Tel Aviv, Bat Yam, and the northern city of Tamra, causing widespread devastation. In Bat Yam alone, searches are ongoing for around 20 people still unaccounted for, The Times of Israel reported.

The Israeli Defense Forces confirmed that soldiers from the Home Front Command’s Search and Rescue Brigade are continuing efforts at sites hit by Iranian ballistic missiles.

According to the IDF, four people were killed at one strike site, while more than 100 others were wounded in separate attacks. In total, the death toll has reached at least ten, with the number of wounded surpassing 200.

Hospitals across central Israel are currently treating the injured. Wolfson Medical Center in Holon has received 65 people, with five reported to be in critical condition, seven moderately injured, and the rest suffering from light wounds.

Shamir Medical Center in Be’er Ya’akov is treating 28 people, including one in critical condition, one moderate, and 20 with light injuries. Six individuals are receiving psychological care for anxiety.

Sheba Medical Center in Tel Hashomer has taken in 37 patients, most with light to moderate injuries.

Assuta Medical Center in Ashdod is currently treating five people, one of whom is in critical condition, with the others in moderate condition.