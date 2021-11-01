The World Golf Awards, one of the industry’s most prominent and revered accolades, has awarded Golf Saudi with a Sustainable Legacy Award, during their annual ceremony in Dubai…reports Asian Lite News

The awards which brought together market leaders from more than 40 nations across Africa, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Latin America, North America and Oceania, was a celebration of the best courses and destinations across the golf industry.

Golf Saudi Win Sustainable Legacy Award

The World Golf Awards recognised Golf Saudi with a Sustainable Legacy Award for their efforts to inspire and encourage a nationwide culture of environmental and ecological innovation throughout all of its ongoing pioneering initiatives. This included Golf Saudi signing-up to a United Nations initiative for sporting organisations in the summer of 2021 aimed at achieving ambitious global climate change goals. Meaning that Golf Saudi is now one of the latest members of the UN Sports for Climate Action Framework, a growing community of organisations, leagues, tours and sporting tournaments committed toward the Paris Agreement’s net zero targets.

The World Golf Awards also acknowledged Golf Saudi’s Social Agenda and Mass Participation programme, both of which aim to provide Saudis with education and employment opportunities, providing certified golf specific career paths, as well as encouraging them to take up the game for the first time from a leisure perspective.

MAJED AL SOROUR, DEPUTY CHAIRMAN, SAUDI GOLF FEDERATION, CEO, GULF SAUDI: “To once again be recognised by the World Golf Awards is a huge privilege and underlines the progress, we as an organisation are making towards our Vision 2030 goals in Saudi Arabia. Just this week, His Royal Highness Prince Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, Crown Prince, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defence pledged to reach zero-net emissions by 2060, as part of the Saudi Green Initiative. So, for us to already have joined the UN’s Sports for Climate Action Framework shows that we are playing an active part in sport’s contribution to global climate action. We still have much progress to make but being recognised in this manner gives us belief that our strategy to sustainability will allow us at Golf Saudi to develop a fully formed golfing ecosystem for all our citizens to benefit from in the years ahead.”

The World Golf Awards serves to celebrate and reward excellence in golf tourism, world-class courses and golf destinations. Voted for by professionals working within the golf travel and tourism industry, this accolade further solidifies Golf Saudi’s position as one of the world’s fastest growing golf markets. Golf Saudi was awarded for its commitment to providing a clear path to a low carbon future for golf. By engaging and working together with other sporting federations and organisations, Golf Saudi hopes to encourage wider engagement in terms of tackling environmental issues and to face up to the threat posed by climate change.

Chris Frost, Managing Director, World Golf Awards, said: “It’s great to see the progress of Golf Saudi and the scale of their ambition as they work towards their Vision 2030 goals. This award is in recognition of Golf Saudi’s efforts to establish themselves as a market leader in terms of sustainability and to us it’s clear that the organisation is taking noteworthy steps to meet and exceed international best practise across sport globally.”

Launched in 2014, World Golf Awards aims to improve standards within golf tourism by rewarding the leading destinations in their field. Votes for the 2021 World Golf Awards ceremony were cast by industry professionals and consumers from across the world in a range of categories, including both global and regional awards, with the ceremony itself taking place from the Park Hyatt Dubai on the evening of Thursday 28th October 2021.

