Israel announces cultural highlight events at the Dubai Expo 2020…reports Asian Lite News

Israel’s pavilion at EXPO2020 announces its series of cultural and entertainment events that will take place during the EXPO2020 in Dubai from 1st October 2021 – 31st March 2022.

Highlights include; January 9th, 2022, which will see the celebration of Israel’s National Day. Israel’s High state officials, will be in attendance to launch celebrations. On the 22nd and 23rd, there will be a special performance by the Jerusalem East and West Orchestra conducted by Israeli Maestro Tom Cohen.

Israel’s culture and entertainment schedule will include more than 20 events and shows, hosted in the Israeli pavilion, additionally, every Thursday evening, the pavilion will celebrate with a party, Israeli style.

The events will proudly present Israel’s unique culture, which includes a huge amount of cultural, religious, and ethnic diversity. As part of Middle Eastern culture, the ongoing dialogue between East and West and between tradition and innovation will be celebrated and felt by all.

Most events will feature musical performances – as according to Josh Bendit, Israel’s Pavilion Director: “Music, as an international language, overcomes language barriers and brings hearts and senses together. Our music beats to the rhythm of unity between different cultures that come together from all over the world.” In addition, the pavilion will host street theatre performances, culinary events and feature key Israeli art exhibitions.

Among the famous names performing at the Israeli pavilion are:

• Yemen Blues, led by the musician Ravid Kahlani

• The band Anna RF

• Quarter To Africa

• The Gil-Ron Shema Ensemble

• The Paran Ensemble

• The Firkaat-El Nur Orchestra and many more.

Israel’s most renowned music group, Infected Mushrooms, is set to stage its first-ever, large-scale, UAE concert, hosted in the Jubilee Park on December 13th, 2021.

