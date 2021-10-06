The world Premiere is produced by Disney Concerts in association with Impresario Live and organised by Benchmark KSA…reports Asian Lite News

For the first time ever, Riyadh International Book Fair presents the first Disney concert in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and the world premiere of Disney Princess – The Concert as part of Disney’s year-long Ultimate Princess Celebration. The world Premiere is produced by Disney Concerts in association with Impresario Live and organised by Benchmark KSA.

For generations, Disney’s Princesses have enchanted us with their courage and kindness. Their music has been the soundtrack to our lives. Now, for the first time in forever, that beloved music will be celebrated in Disney Princess – The Concert. “Be our guest” as Broadway’s Belle, Jasmine, Nala, and Anastasia celebrate all the Disney Princesses in an unforgettable evening of songs, animation, and stories!

Drama Desk®-nominee Christy Altomare, Tony®-nominee Susan Egan, Grammy®-nominee Courtney Reed, and BroadwayWorld Award-winner Syndee Winters join forces in this concert of a lifetime, alongside their magical Music Director, Benjamin Rauhala and enchanting Prince, Adam Joseph.

Your every dream will come true as these acclaimed Broadway stars sing your favorite Disney Princess songs, and share their exclusive, hilarious and heartfelt behind-the-scenes stories. We invite you to become part of our world…dress up in your best royal attire and get ready for an unforgettable evening at Disney Princess – The Concert.

CHIP MCLEAN, SENIOR VICE PRESIDENT AND GENERAL MANAGER, DISNEY CONCERTS: “This world premiere concert event is the culmination of an exciting new collaboration between Disney Concerts and Broadway Princess Party, bringing out the best of Broadway to celebrate all the Disney Princesses like never before. We could not be more thrilled to premiere this world-class production in Riyadh.”

Chip McLean

OMAR BAYDOUN, MANAGING DIRECTOR, IMPRESARIO LIVE: “Disney Princess – The Concert world premiere in KSA is the result of 2 years of hard work with Disney Concerts and Broadway Princess Party. Impresario Live is proud of its association with Disney to bring more premium Disney live shows to the region in the near future.”

Omar Baydoun

MOHAMED ZAKI, MANAGING DIRECTOR, BENCHMARK KSA: “This long-awaited event, presented by the Riyadh International Book Fair, will bring exclusive and exceptional performances to the region. Benchmark KSA is proud to be organizing the world premiere performances of this new, high profile event as the first Disney Concerts’ concert in KSA and as part of Disney’s Ultimate Princess Celebration.”

Mohamed Zaki

Disney Princess – The Concert tickets are on sale now! Performances are scheduled to take place at King Fahad Cultural Centre from October 6-9, 2021.

Limited tickets available – Book your seats now!

For tickets, visit RiyadhBookFair.org.sa

