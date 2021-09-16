Expo 2020 Dubai is serving up a new culinary experience for visitors, with the Rising Flavours Food Hall, inspired by the countries of the GCC…reports Asian Lite News

Expo 2020 Dubai is serving up a new culinary experience for visitors, with the Rising Flavours Food Hall, inspired by the countries of the GCC, shining a light on the region’s cultures and unique take on international cuisines.

The three-storey dining hall highlights the range and creativity of the Gulf region’s vibrant and ever-evolving food scene, and serves as a celebration of the incredible flavours and talent born or nurtured in the GCC.

EXPO

Conceived by industry figureheads from the region, the ground floor is home to a regularly rotating line-up of culinary pods, featuring chefs and restaurants that demonstrate the gastronomic variety of each GCC country, including concepts from the UAE, Bahrain, Kuwait, Oman and Saudi Arabia.

The cast includes celebrity chef Douha Abdullah Al Otaishan, Saudi Arabia’s first female executive chef; UAE-based pastry chef Carmen Rueda, known for her unique approach to creating pastries; Bahraini restaurateur Roaya Saleh, celebrated for Villa Mamas, one of Manama’s most recognised restaurants; Omani celebrity chef Nader Al Aisari; Qatar-based Lebanese chef Mohamad Najem; Kuwait’s Khaled Al Baker, creator of concepts Meem Café and Roto; Hattem Mattar, the Arab world’s first pitmaster; Emirati Musabbeh Al Kaabi, a Dubai celebrity judge known for his modern approach to Emirati cuisine; Turkish chef and concept creator Zulfikar Cambaz, chef de cuisine at BABA, Westin Mina Seyahi, a restaurant focused on Ottoman cuisine; Jhon Faver, chef de cuisine at El Sur, Spanish restaurant at Westin Mina Seyahi; and Jay Williams, winner of Hotelier Middle East Executive Chef of year 2020.

GALAL ABDELLATIF, DIRECTOR, FOOD AND BEVERAGE, EXPO 2020 DUBAI: “One of the best ways to discover a country is by sampling its cuisine, and at Expo 2020, visitors will be able to able to eat their way around the world without leaving the UAE. The GCC countries are presenting exciting and innovative concepts, allowing guests to taste what their countries have to offer and learn more about Middle Eastern cultures.”

ALSO READ: Expo 2020 Dubai Announces Enhanced Entry Measures

The first-floor restaurant is a licensed, full-service fine-dining restaurant that hosts a chef’s table and a theatrical cooking show. Diners can expect to savour dishes to savour dishes such as ahi tuna; red snapper tagine, zucchini and saffron risotto; oven baked filo pastry ﬁlled with beef, mushrooms and tomatoes served with yoghurt sauce, and shrimp and piquillo pepper croquettes and parsley aioli.

The hall’s walls serve as a space where GCC artists can showcase their artworks, while diners will be serenaded by live performances from regional talent, featuring traditional and modern sounds from the Gulf as well as guest DJ mixes.

Advertisements

