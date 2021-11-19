Saudi Arabia’s landmark Pavilion at Expo 2020 records one million visit

The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia’s landmark pavilion at Expo 2020 Dubai recorded on Thursday its one millionth visit since it opened on October 1st…reports Asian Lite News

The occasion was marked with a special ceremony in the Open Square area of the pavilion, a uniquely designed five-story structure that is the second largest pavilion at Expo. A special video and a countdown to the one million mark were shown on a giant digital screen, amid a shower of colorful confetti, followed by a traditional musical show performed by Saudi artists.

The KSA Pavilion offers rich and varied content anchored in its four core themes – People, Opportunity, Heritage, and Nature – which underpin Saudi Arabia’s participation in this international mega event, the first in the Middle East, Africa and South Asia (MEASA) region.

HUSSAIN HANBANZAZAH, COMMISSIONER GENERAL, KINGDOM OF SAUDI ARABIA’S PAVILION: “I extend a message of appreciation to all our visitors. I am very proud to see Saudi Arabia’s Pavilion attract so many visitors from around the world who have all come to experience the transformation of the Kingdom and learn about our country’s rich heritage, diverse people, vast opportunities, and natural wonders. We invite everyone who hasn’t had the chance to visit yet, to come and learn about the real, authentic Saudi Arabia – and I extend an open invitation to visit our country and experience our culture and hospitality firsthand.”

The KSA Pavilion is a ‘window’ to the world, reflecting Saudi Arabia’s past and aspiring future, and showcasing its 13 regions through immersive and interactive exhibits on economy and investment, arts and culture, nature, energy, and more.

Over Expo’s six-month course, taking place under the theme ‘Connecting Minds, Building the Future’, the Saudi Pavilion is hosting thought leadership panels and symposiums on various topics, along with vibrant, diverse and captivating cultural shows that include dance, poetry, art and music.

Every day, visitors can watch the traditional Saudi Ardah dancers as they deliver dazzling and energetic performances to the beat of folkloric drums and spoken poetry. In addition, visitors can sample traditional Saudi dishes from across the Kingdom’s 13 regions at Sard café, a unique dining experience in the Palm Garden, a zone of the Pavilion that also hosts a sweets and ice cream corner and a souvenir shop.

