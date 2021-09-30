Oscar-winner AR Rahman’s all-women ensemble’s exclusive video is released…reports Asian Lite News

Expo 2020 Dubai has released an exclusive video showing the Firdaus Orchestra performing for the first time, capturing the talent and creativity of Oscar-winning composer A.R. Rahman’s pioneering all-women ensemble.

Expo 2020

With just a week to go before doors open to the world’s biggest cultural gathering, the footage highlights the artistic prowess of the 50 musicians from across the Arab world, as they prepare to debut a fusion of styles and genres at Expo 2020 next month.

Starting from 23 October, the concerts will also feature works composed by A.R. Rahman for the orchestra’s inaugural performance on the global stage.

Celebrating the region’s culture and diversity, Expo 2020’s in-house orchestra – which has appointed Yasmina Sabbah as its conductor – is made up of musicians of 23 nationalities and ages ranging from 16 to 51, demonstrating how music is accessible to and for everyone.

