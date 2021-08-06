Expert techniques have been used to give the jewellery a feeling of weightlessness, with each piece allowing the wearer to articulate their feelings of joy and dazzle while doing so,” she added…reports Asian Lite News.

India’s notable jewellery brand Tanishq has launched the Lightness of Being collection Inspired by the UAE discerning consumer who embodies joyous living. Tanishq Featuring gorgeous rings, brilliant earrings, statement necklaces and exquisite pendants, combining captivating cuts with immaculately crafted settings, this diamond collection celebrates the joie de vivre of the UAE.

The intricacy and design differentiation synonymous with Tanishq jewellery is on full display in this collection, with modularity and wearability being prioritized. Lightweight detachable pendants, jacket earrings that can be worn as studs and long drops that can be converted into pendants allow women to showcase their individuality and sparkle in style. This collection also makes it comfortable to straddle work and play.

From the fluidity of fringe-inspired pendants that shimmer as the wearer moves to bold and striking ring and earring settings where the stones appear to be floating mid-air or falling like raindrops, motifs that signify life, mark the Lightness of Being collection.

“Adornment and self-expression are priorities once again and this collection allows for both with designs that make you sparkle at your best and that are versatile as well” said Beate Steinfeld, Trend & Design Head – Tanishq International,

“A bold ring says I am ready to take on the world, a playful necklace asks where’s the dancefloor, whilst feather-themed earrings capture the romance of flying. Expert techniques have been used to give the jewellery a feeling of weightlessness, with each piece allowing the wearer to articulate their feelings of joy and dazzle while doing so,” she added.

“The modular, versatile designs consider the practical yet fashion-minded consumer’s needs and easily fit into her busy lifestyle by giving options to the wearer. Each piece can be adorned to suit a new mood or moment. Whether you’re buying something for a wedding, to wear on a summer holiday, at your new workplace, for an intimate gathering of friends and family or even to that glittering gala dinner, whatever the occasion, this new collection has a diamond jewellery piece that will make one stand out now and always,” added Vandana Bhalla, Marketing Head- International Business Division, Titan Company Ltd.

This latest collection is now available in store at Tanishq’s stunning store in Meena Bazaar Dubai. Customers can enjoy up to 25% off* on diamond jewelry value throughout the summer and can also take advantage of Tanishq’s video calling facility that promises the personalized real-time shopping experience of a Tanishq store replicated in one’s own home.

Every piece of jewelry at Tanishq meets the highest standards of color, clarity, carat, cut and class.After stringent quality checks, only the best diamonds adorn a Tanishq product.

Website : www.tanishq.ae IG: tanishquae Contact Number: +971 42281458 Store Address : Tanishq Showroom, No. 3, Plot No. 312-177, Al Souq Al Kabeer, Meena Bazaar, Dubai.

ALSO READ-2020-2021 Jewellery Trends

READ MORE-Lightweight trends in jewellery

Advertisements

