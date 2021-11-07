To satisfy your chocolate cravings Chocolate Fudge is the best option. This is very easy and a simple recipe. The fudge is creamy, crunchy, thick and extra chocolaty. You can add nuts and dry fruits to suit your taste. So here is a mouth-watering quick and easy fudge recipe that can be customized in a snap.

INGREDIENTS

Dark Chocolate- 400 gms

Condensed milk- ½ cup

Butter- 2 tbsp

Vanilla essence- 2tsp

Almonds- 1/4th cup (chopped)

Walnuts- 1/4th cup(chopped)

METHOD

Line a square tin of 9-inch pan with parchment paper and butter it. Toast the chopped nuts until light golden brown and fragment. Heat a non-stick pan on a low flame add the chopped dark chocolate and melt the chocolate stirring frequently making sure the mixture doesn’t get too hot. Add butter and condensed milk and combine it well with the chocolate. Stir until smooth. Add the vanilla essence and chopped nuts (keep some nuts aside for garnishing). Mix everything now & remove from the heat. Spread the chocolate mix into the prepared pan. Spread it evenly with a spatula. Decorate the top with some nuts. Refrigerate it for 2 hours to set. Then carefully remove the fudge from the pan lifting the edge of the butter paper. With a sharp knife cut the fudge into square pieces.

How to Store Homemade Chocolate Fudge:

Wrap the cut pieces in parchment paper and store in an airtight container or sealable plastic bag. Fudged stored at room temperature can last from 7 – 14 days.

Fudge can also be stored in the refrigerator wrapped and in an airtight container. In the fridge fudge will last 2 – 3 weeks.

This is probably being the best homemade fudge, a great treat that melts in your mouth and will be a great hit at a family get together or as a quick snack for a kids with a glass of warm milk.

