To satisfy your chocolate cravings Chocolate Fudge is the best option. This is very easy and a simple recipe. The fudge is creamy, crunchy, thick and extra chocolaty. You can add nuts and dry fruits to suit your taste. So here is a mouth-watering quick and easy fudge recipe that can be customized in a snap.
INGREDIENTS
Dark Chocolate- 400 gms
Condensed milk- ½ cup
Butter- 2 tbsp
Vanilla essence- 2tsp
Almonds- 1/4th cup (chopped)
Walnuts- 1/4th cup(chopped)
METHOD
- Line a square tin of 9-inch pan with parchment paper and butter it.
- Toast the chopped nuts until light golden brown and fragment.
- Heat a non-stick pan on a low flame add the chopped dark chocolate and melt the chocolate stirring frequently making sure the mixture doesn’t get too hot.
- Add butter and condensed milk and combine it well with the chocolate. Stir until smooth.
- Add the vanilla essence and chopped nuts (keep some nuts aside for garnishing). Mix everything now & remove from the heat.
- Spread the chocolate mix into the prepared pan. Spread it evenly with a spatula. Decorate the top with some nuts.
- Refrigerate it for 2 hours to set. Then carefully remove the fudge from the pan lifting the edge of the butter paper. With a sharp knife cut the fudge into square pieces.
How to Store Homemade Chocolate Fudge:
Wrap the cut pieces in parchment paper and store in an airtight container or sealable plastic bag. Fudged stored at room temperature can last from 7 – 14 days.
Fudge can also be stored in the refrigerator wrapped and in an airtight container. In the fridge fudge will last 2 – 3 weeks.
This is probably being the best homemade fudge, a great treat that melts in your mouth and will be a great hit at a family get together or as a quick snack for a kids with a glass of warm milk.
