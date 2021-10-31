CHICKEN PULAU is made in Indian homes more often than biryani. It is the lighter version of biryani. It is one-pot chicken flavoured dish and can be cooked in no time. Scented with warm spices this golden rice pulav pairs well with some curd /raita.

There are many variations of pulav depending on the choices of spices, spice powders and meat or veggies used.

Here chicken is marinated first and then cooked with masalas and biryani. I like to use basmati rice to make this Pulav. It can be prepared with the available ingredients at home. Meat, rice, and aromatic whole spices all woven together creates a great composition.

INGREDIENTS

Basmati rice- 2 & 1/2 cups (3.75 gms one cup)

INGREDIENTS FOR MARINATION

Chicken-750gms

Ginger garlic paste-2 tsp

Garam masala-1/2tsp

Lime juice-1 tsp

Yogurt-4 tbsp

Turmeric- 1/2tsp

Salt- 1 tsp

INGREDIENTS TO MAKE MASALA

Cloves-4

Cardamom-3

Cinnamon stick-2 small stick

Bay leaf- 2

Shah zera-1 tsp

Ghee- 5 tbsp +2 tsp oil

Onion- 2 medium-sized(chopped)

Tomato-2 (chopped)

Green chillies-3 slit

Ginger garlic paste-2 tsp

Kashmiri red chilli powder- 2 1/2tsp

Coriander powder – 2 1/2tsp

Garam masala- 1 tsp

Coriander leaves- a handful

Mint leaves- handful

Salt- accordingly

Hot water-4 cups

METHOD

1. Wash the chicken nicely and marinate it with yoghurt turmeric, ginger-garlic paste, garam masala, lime juice, salt and refrigerate it for half an hour.

2. Wash and soak rice for 20 minutes.

3. Heat a heavy bottom pan on low medium flame. Add ghee and oil, when it turns hot add all the dry spices. You can see the spices splutter.

4. Add the onions now and sauté till it turns golden brown.

5. To this add ginger-garlic paste and green chilies and sauté till the raw smell goes.

6. Add chopped tomatoes and cook till it turns mushy & soft.

7. Add all the masalas now – Kashmiri red chilli powder, coriander powder, gram masala. Sauté for 2 to 3 minutes.

8. Now add chopped coriander leaves and mint leaves and sauté till you get a good aroma.

9. Add the marinated chicken and mix everything well and cook the chicken till it’s almost done.

10. Add hot water and salt accordingly and mix everything and allow the water boil.

11. Now add the drained rice & stir well. Adjust the salt. Let this cook till the water reduces to half.

12. Once the water is half its volume, reduce the flame. Close the lid and cook for 20 to 25 minutes. Occasionally stir the rice.

13. Remove the lid and fluff the rice with a fork. Garnish it with some coriander leaves. Serve hot with raita.

Add some fire to your weekend cooking by trying this Pulav. It’s utterly satisfying.

Happy cooking!

