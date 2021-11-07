Grilled chicken pasta salad is a quick, simple and healthy salad. It is packed with flavour, protein and veggies. It is typically served as appetizer, side dish or main course. It is a well-balanced meal. You can add variety of veggies and meat to the pasta as per your choice.

Packed with flavour, protein and veggies! If you’re looking for a nutritious salad for lunch or recipes ideas for a potluck, this chunky chicken salad will be one of the best options. Do give it a try.

INGREDIENTS FOR MARINATION OF CHICKEN

Boneless chicken -250gms Ginger garlic paste-1tbsp Lemon juice-1tbsp Soya sauce- 1tbsp Honey-1tsp Pepper-1tsp Red chilli powder-1/2tsp Mixed spices-1/2tsp Salt- accordingly

10.Butter -2tsp(melted)

FOR SALAD

Pasta-2cups(boiled) Garlic-1tsp(chopped) Soya sauce-2tsp Oil-2tsp Pepper powder-1/2tsp Onion-1(sliced) Green bell pepper- 1/4cup (thinly sliced) Yellow bell pepper-1/4cup Red bell pepper-1/4cup

10. Carrot-1/2cup (thinly sliced)

11. Olives-1/2cup

12.Cherry tomatoes-1/4cup

13.Corn-1/4cup

14.Lettuce leaves (for garnish)

METHOD

Marinate the chicken breast with ginger garlic paste, lime juice, soya sauce, honey, pepper, red chilli powder, mixed herbs, salt and melted butter. Mix everything together and marinate the chicken for half an hour. In a large grill pan or skillet heat 2tsp of butter and cook the chicken until golden and cooked thorough. 7 to 8minutes each sides. Cut the chicken into long thin strips In a large pot of boiling salted water cook the pasta according to the instructions. Drain the pasta and rinse it with cold water and keep it aside. Heat a non-stick pan on a medium flame. Add 2tsp of oil. Add garlic & sauté till light golden colour. Add onion, bell pepper and corn to this. Toss for a minute. Add the cooked pasta, Sauté and add Soya sauce. Mix everything along with cherry tomatoes, carrot, olives. Adjust salt and pepper accordingly. Turn off the flame. Tear some bunch of lettuce in bite size & place it on a plate. Now put the cooked pasta and veggies on top of the lettuce. Arrange the chicken slices on top of the pasta and lastly drizzle some mayonnaise on top of the chicken.

Enjoy your chicken grilled pasta salad.

