Saudi-led airstrikes hit Houthi-controlled military camps in Sanaa

Warplanes of the Saudi-led coalition launched multiple airstrikes on military camps controlled by the Houthi militia in and around Yemen’s capital Sanaa…reports Asian Lite News

The airstrikes hit the camps of Alsoyanah, Alhafa, and Raymat Hameed early Thursday morning, the television said without providing further details.

According to the residents, a series of powerful explosions were heard following the airstrikes.

The airstrikes came hours after the Houthis claimed responsibility for launching three ballistic missiles at a Saudi military base in the kingdom’s southern region of Asir. Riyadh alleged all missiles had been intercepted and destroyed, Xinhua news agency reported.

The Iran-backed Houthi militia has recently intensified cross-border missile and drone attacks. In February, the Yemeni rebel group began a major offensive against the Saudi-backed government army to capture the oil-rich province of Marib in central Yemen.

