The Saudi-led coalition bombarded a factory in the Yemen’s capital Sanaa, the Houthi militia has claimed…reports Asian Lite News

The factory for producing plastic materials is near a major hospital and around 2 km south of Houthi-controlled Sanaa International airport, reports Xinhua news agency.

“The factory is owned by a Syrian citizen,” the militia-run al-Masirah TV reported on Tuesday night without providing further details.

Saudi-led coalition destroys factory in Yemen’s capital

Meanwhile, the Saudi-led coalition said in a statement that the airstrike destroyed a major target, where the Houthi militia used to store ballistic missiles in Sanaa’s Dhahban neighbourhood.

According to Sanaa residents, a series of powerful explosions were heard and a big fire was seen miles away from the targeted site.

The airstrike came hours after the Al-Arabiya TV reported that the coalition intercepted a bomb-laden drone aimed at Saudi Arabia’s Najran International airport.

ALSO READ: Saudi-led coalition launched multiple airstrikes on Houthis-controlled camps

The Iran-backed Houthi militia has recently intensified cross-border missile and drone attacks.

In February, the rebel group began a major offensive against the Saudi-backed Yemeni government army to capture the oil-rich province of Marib.

Advertisements

